Three cops rescue sick residents trapped in burning building in HSR Layout

BENGALURU: More than six persons and three dogs trapped inside the second and third floors of a four-storey residential complex that was on fire were safely evacuated by three police personnel attached to the HSR Layout police with the help of the public, using ropes.

Those on the fourth floor were rescued by the fire department personnel with a ladder. The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon near the RTO office on the 21st Main Road.

“A short circuit occurred in the security room of the building and the fire quickly spread to the third floor, leaving the residents trapped inside. A local resident who noticed the fire called the police control room around 12.19 pm,” ASI Nagaraj said.

Nagaraj, head constable Shiva Nayak and police constable Channappa, who were on patrolling duty, rushed to the spot immediately within 11 minutes. “As it was difficult to enter inside through the stairs due to smoke, we used ropes to evacuate those trapped on the second and third.

The person who brought the rope also helped us in the rescue operation. Moments later, a gas cylinder inside the security guard’s room also exploded, further intensifying the fire.

The Fire and Emergency Services team arrived at the spot and successfully extinguished the flames. Using the ladder, the fire department personnel also rescued those trapped on the fourth floor. There were women in the building. Luckily nobody sustained injuries,” Nagaraj said. The HSR Layout police have registered a case.