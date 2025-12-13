GBA to begin buffer road project soon

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao instructed officials to commence work on 47 km of buffer roads under the ‘Sanchara Yukta Project’ by the end of this month.
Speaking at the coordination meeting held on Friday regarding issues arising during the implementation of works undertaken by various departments in the city, he said that a plan has been prepared to construct around 300 km of buffer roads to provide additional road infrastructure, protect stormwater drains, utilize buffer zones effectively, promote sustainable mobility, and strengthen neighborhood streets. Of this, all preparations for 47 kms have been completed, and he directed officials to issue work orders to contractors and begin the work without delay.
Rao said that each city corporation must submit road details and property/survey data to the Commissioner. Following this, the design will be reviewed, and wherever private land is required to connect to major roads, the land should be acquired through TDR/Premium FAR to facilitate commencement of work.
Construction of a 2.6-km buffer road from Ejipura Inner Ring Road to Sarjapur Outer Ring Road, including an RCC retaining wall near defense land, has already begun at a cost of Rs 44 crore.
Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (SMILE) Technical Director B S Prahalad said the 24-metre-wide buffer road is currently under construction.
The GBA also received complaints regarding piles of garbage/debris and discharge of sewage water along the Hebbal-Yelahanka stretch of the National Highway. The Chief Commissioner directed officials to clear these immediately and maintain cleanliness. The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has been instructed to inspect locations where sewage is flowing onto the road and take corrective action.
He instructed that newly asphalted roads in the city must have lane markings completed. Additionally, kerb painting, zebra crossings, and installation of cat-eyes should be completed at the earliest.
Rao said that in flood-prone areas under GBA, necessary works must be undertaken before the onset of the monsoon to prevent any inconvenience during rains. He directed officials to inspect the water-level sensors installed by KSNDMC in stormwater drains to ensure proper functioning and install additional cameras wherever necessary.