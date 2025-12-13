GBA to begin buffer road project soon

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao instructed officials to commence work on 47 km of buffer roads under the ‘Sanchara Yukta Project’ by the end of this month.

Speaking at the coordination meeting held on Friday regarding issues arising during the implementation of works undertaken by various departments in the city, he said that a plan has been prepared to construct around 300 km of buffer roads to provide additional road infrastructure, protect stormwater drains, utilize buffer zones effectively, promote sustainable mobility, and strengthen neighborhood streets. Of this, all preparations for 47 kms have been completed, and he directed officials to issue work orders to contractors and begin the work without delay.

Rao said that each city corporation must submit road details and property/survey data to the Commissioner. Following this, the design will be reviewed, and wherever private land is required to connect to major roads, the land should be acquired through TDR/Premium FAR to facilitate commencement of work.

Construction of a 2.6-km buffer road from Ejipura Inner Ring Road to Sarjapur Outer Ring Road, including an RCC retaining wall near defense land, has already begun at a cost of Rs 44 crore.

Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (SMILE) Technical Director B S Prahalad said the 24-metre-wide buffer road is currently under construction.