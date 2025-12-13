Transparency row over blocking of drone updates

BENGALURU: Following reports that Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) Managing Director J Ravishankar has instructed a contractor not to upload monthly drone-progress videos on YouTube, former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai on Friday criticised the move and urged Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to intervene.

In a reply to a post, Pai said, “Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar can you please ask BMRCL to share information as done earlier? Why are they hiding info? As it is they have failed to deliver on time. This bad management shows BMRCL in bad light. Citizens have a right to know. Please intervene, BMRCL should not become a black hole with no info.”

The post from BLR Metro Tracker claimed that the new BMRCL MD instructed a contractor handling one of the Metro packages not to share all drone update videos on YouTube. While uploads from other contractors reportedly remain unchanged, the videos from the package have been wiped from public view.

The post also noted that other civic agencies have been opening up more information to the public. The Bengaluru East flyover project under new GBA Chief M Maheshwar Rao has been sharing regular construction updates, while BDA Commissioner Manivannan has publicly encouraged similar transparency and even advised his PRO to follow suit. The Centre too has been actively publicising infrastructure milestones and engaging with digital infrastructure commentators.