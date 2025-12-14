All India DAD volleyball tournament 2025 concludes in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The All India Defence Accounts Department (DAD) Volleyball Tournament–2025 concluded in Bengaluru with the men’s and women’s final matches held at the Dravid Padukone Centre for Sports Excellence. The tournament was organised under the aegis of the Defence Accounts Sports Control Board (DASCB) and hosted by the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (PCDA), Bengaluru.

The men’s final witnessed an intense and high-quality contest, with PCDA (Army), Chandigarh emerging as champions. PCDA (Army), Jaipur finished as runners-up. The women’s final was equally engaging, with PCDA (Officers), Pune clinching the championship title, while CGDA (Headquarters), Delhi secured the runner-up position.

The closing ceremony was held at the Chopra Auditorium, ASC Centre, Bengaluru. K V R Murthi, Additional Controller General of Defence Accounts, and Maj Gen V T Mathew, AVSM, YSM, GOC, K&K Sub Area, graced the occasion as chief guests.