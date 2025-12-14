Clear skies ahead for Bengaluru, fog likely in few areas

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is set to experience mainly clear skies over the next two days, with fog or mist likely in some areas during early morning hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, said on Saturday.

Day temperatures in the city are expected to hover around 29°C, while minimum temperatures are likely to remain near 14°C.

According to IMD data, the city continued to witness a dip in night temperatures, with the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) station recording a minimum of 12°C on Saturday, compared to 12.9°C on Friday. At the HAL station, the minimum temperature stood at 13.3°C on Saturday, down from 15.2°C the previous day. Other parts of the city recorded around 14.7°C on Saturday, against 15°C a day earlier.

The IMD forecast also noted that while there is unlikely to be a significant change in minimum temperatures over the next two days across North Interior Karnataka, a gradual rise of 2 to 3°C is expected thereafter. Similar conditions are forecast for Coastal and South Interior Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also issued a severe cold wave warning for isolated pockets of North Interior Karnataka, including Bidar, Kalaburgi, Vijayapura, Raichur and Yadgir districts over the next 24 hours.