Govt schools suffer despite minister’s assurances

BENGALURU: Even as Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa said on the floor of the house that no government schools will be closed, two schools, Government Higher Primary School in Chananke Gowdana Doddi and Government Lower Primary School at Moggenahalli Doddi in Chennapatna taluk have stopped functioning.

Shambu Gowda, a School Development and Monitoring Committe (SDMC) member working in Chennapatna taluk who has been fighting against shutting down government schools since 2003, said, “ Chananke Gowdana Doddi Village school had only two kids and one teacher and Moggenahaalli Doddi school had five students and one teacher. The department officials gave this as a reason and forcefully sent the children and teachers to Honganuru KPS school a few days ago. Both the schools were more than 60 years old.”

However, in opposition to the government’s decision, five schools including Government Lower Primary School, Hosahalli, Higher Primary Schools in Kannidoddi, Ammalli Doddi, Sante Mogenahalli and Lower Primary school in Sunna Ghatta, have continued to work. As per records, there are 77, 82, 31, 100 and 80 children in these schools respectively.

T Manjunath, a resident of Sante Mogenahalli, said, “Our school children will remain with our school. Students here come from extremely poor backgrounds and they cannot afford to pay school fees or van fees. In the last academic year, 40 children from our village, Sante Mogenahalli joined Karnataka Public School in Honganuru. However, do not have any school bus facility.