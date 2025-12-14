How a small music class became IISc’s cultural heartbeat

BENGALURU: When the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) campus grew busy with classes, exams, and research, a music teacher discovered a spark of passion in a few students, a spark that drew them toward something far beyond what they had ever imagined pursuing: Hindustani classical music. What began with just four students gradually evolved into a committed group that practised whenever they could steal a moment, after classes, during free periods, and on weekends.
Guiding them through every note was Geetha Ananth, Founder of GEETANJALI IISc, who taught her students whenever her schedule allowed, nurturing music in those who yearned for it, without realising that this small group would one day become an integral part of IISc’s cultural scene.
GEETANJALI IISc marked its 10th anniversary on 7 December, honouring a journey that transformed a modest initiative into a thriving musical collective bridging generations, genres, and people across the IISc community. Founded in 2015, the group was envisioned as a space where music could blossom without boundaries.
“The idea was simple,” recalls Geetha. “Music is universal. Music transcends all.” That guiding belief, that music can connect people irrespective of age, background, or experience, continues to shape the group’s identity. “Every program we create aims to live up to that vision,” she says.
Diversity of members
What makes GEETANJALI IISc distinctive is the diversity of its members. The group includes IISc students, faculty, faculty spouses, and their wards, creating a beautifully intergenerational mix of learners aged 4 to 85. Many enter with no musical training, while others bring previous exposure, but all are bound by the shared love and curiosity to explore classical music in a supportive, collaborative space.
Under Geetha’s guidance, they are trained primarily in Hindustani classical vocal music, while also exploring semi-classical pieces, folk songs, regional music, and even Western compositions. Special thematic concerts, including tributes to icons like RD Burman, have become beloved traditions for audiences on campus.
“What began as a handful of students practising informally has grown into a committed team that rehearses regularly and performs at major events within and outside IISc. Their concerts have taken them to venues such as the Indian Institute of World Culture and gated communities across Bengaluru. Their versatility was especially appreciated during a recent performance at IIT Madras, where the blend of classical, semi-classical, folk, and English pieces resonated strongly with both Indian and international audiences,” says Geetha.
Group includes 200 members from across globe
Geetha adds that the group’s programmes have drawn the attention of distinguished personalities, who noted the sincerity, authenticity, and musical discipline the members bring to the stage. That appreciation is particularly significant given the academic pressures at an institution like IISc, where students are often balancing demanding research schedules.
Yet, GEETANJALI IISc has managed to sustain its momentum and grow steadily. She attributes this to an environment rooted in emotional warmth and flexibility. “Students come to class to unwind,” she says. “Music should not feel like added pressure. This is their space to express themselves, breathe, and just be.”
For Geetha, teaching at IISc has been a deeply personal and rewarding journey. Having taught since 2001, the group now includes 200 members, including several who continue learning online after relocating abroad to the US, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. Watching her students evolve is what she finds most fulfilling — their confidence rising, their voices maturing, and their love for music deepening. One such student even released a Ghazal album, which was launched by Chiranjiv Singh, former Indian Ambassador to UNESCO. Moments like these, she says, remind her of why this group matters.