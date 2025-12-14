How a small music class became IISc’s cultural heartbeat

BENGALURU: When the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) campus grew busy with classes, exams, and research, a music teacher discovered a spark of passion in a few students, a spark that drew them toward something far beyond what they had ever imagined pursuing: Hindustani classical music. What began with just four students gradually evolved into a committed group that practised whenever they could steal a moment, after classes, during free periods, and on weekends.

Guiding them through every note was Geetha Ananth, Founder of GEETANJALI IISc, who taught her students whenever her schedule allowed, nurturing music in those who yearned for it, without realising that this small group would one day become an integral part of IISc’s cultural scene.

GEETANJALI IISc marked its 10th anniversary on 7 December, honouring a journey that transformed a modest initiative into a thriving musical collective bridging generations, genres, and people across the IISc community. Founded in 2015, the group was envisioned as a space where music could blossom without boundaries.

“The idea was simple,” recalls Geetha. “Music is universal. Music transcends all.” That guiding belief, that music can connect people irrespective of age, background, or experience, continues to shape the group’s identity. “Every program we create aims to live up to that vision,” she says.

Diversity of members

What makes GEETANJALI IISc distinctive is the diversity of its members. The group includes IISc students, faculty, faculty spouses, and their wards, creating a beautifully intergenerational mix of learners aged 4 to 85. Many enter with no musical training, while others bring previous exposure, but all are bound by the shared love and curiosity to explore classical music in a supportive, collaborative space.