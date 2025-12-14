Migratory birds turn Raichur lakes into a seasonal haven

RAICHUR: Raichur, known as a land of high temperatures, is now becoming a special destination for migratory birds. A large number of migratory birds are arriving at the Marched and Mansalapur lakes near Raichur, which spread across 572 acres and 298 acre and are adjacent to each other, providing a vast expanse for these exotic creatures.
The lakes, which retain water throughout the year, have been attracting migratory birds since 2012. The migration starts at the beginning of winter every year. The sight of birds building nests, breeding, hunting for food at the lakes, and flying at dusk are a visual delight.
Around 282 species of birds, including the ring plover, painted stork, spot-billed pelicans, grey heron, pond heron, black-tailed godwit, redshank, ibis, common sandpiper, kingfisher, cormorant, greater flamingo, bar-headed goose, Egyptian Vulture, black kite, painted stork, Eurasian spoonbill, and brown-headed gull, visit from various countries such as Mongolia, Cambodia, New Zealand, and Pakistan.
Birds that do not visit Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary have recently started migrating to the two lakes. The area should be developed and turned into a prominent tourist destination, said Dr. Basavaprasad B, Advisor, Ekta Foundation.
“Birds come here because of low vehicular traffic, green environment, abundant water, food and low pollution. The area should be developed,” said Earanna Bengali, a writer and wildlife photographer from Raichur.