Migratory birds turn Raichur lakes into a seasonal haven

RAICHUR: Raichur, known as a land of high temperatures, is now becoming a special destination for migratory birds. A large number of migratory birds are arriving at the Marched and Mansalapur lakes near Raichur, which spread across 572 acres and 298 acre and are adjacent to each other, providing a vast expanse for these exotic creatures.

The lakes, which retain water throughout the year, have been attracting migratory birds since 2012. The migration starts at the beginning of winter every year. The sight of birds building nests, breeding, hunting for food at the lakes, and flying at dusk are a visual delight.