MUDA ex-chief allotted sites to fake land owners

BENGALURU: When genuine applicants wait for years for a site after applying with urban local bodies, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) former commissioner GT Dinesh Kumar allotted compensatory sites illegally in bulk, bypassing the allotment section, to whoever applied. He gave away sites without following the due procedure or ascertaining whether they are genuine owners of land or not, or their whereabouts or whether their land was acquired or not, for reasons best known to him.

The ongoing Enforcement Directorate probe revealed that 11 sites were allotted to A Papanna, a resident of Hinkal, at Vijayanagar for six pieces of land at Hinkal claimed to have been utilised by MUDA without acquisition.

Also, 20 sites were allotted to the same Papanna at Vijayanagar for 3 acres and 5 guntas acquired at Hinkal by MUDA to form a layout in 1984. Neither Chikkamma, Papanna’s mother, nor Sathyanarayana K, who claimed ownership of the land, could prove their ownership before the local court, though Papanna applied for sites and got allotted 36,753 sq ft (20 sites) from Dinesh Kumar.

In another instance, 16 sites were allotted to Jayamma at Vijayanagar as compensation for 4 acres 11 guntas acquired in KG Koppal, though no notification was issued for acquisition. Jayamma’s name was nowhere in the records to claim ownership.