Ricky Kej blames delivery boy for sump lid theft at home

BENGALURU: Padma Shri and Grammy Award–winning singer Ricky Kej said that two unidentified men trespassed into his home and stole a sump lid. The singer shared CCTV footage of the incident on social media.

Taking to X, Ricky Kej wrote, “I was robbed! Dear Zomato and zomatocare, it appears that one of your delivery drivers entered my home on Thursday and stole our sump cover. This happened at around 6 pm. Quite bold of them! This is probably not their first time.

They came around 15 minutes earlier for a recce and then trespassed and committed the crime. The CCTV footage is available from two angles, along with screenshots of the suspect’s face and the vehicle’s number plate. The vehicle appears to be a two-wheeler with number plate KA03 HY 8751. Is it possible for you (Zomato) or the Bengaluru City Police to help identify this person? People, please be vigilant—this can happen to you too.”

Meanwhile, Zomato responded, saying, “This is really concerning, and we certainly do not encourage such behaviour from our delivery partners. We will investigate this immediately so that necessary action can be taken.” The Bengaluru police are also investigating the matter.