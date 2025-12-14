Tenders invited for study on second airport

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation has invited tenders from consultancy firms to prepare a comprehensive location suitability and technical-cum-financial feasibility report on the proposed second international airport in Bengaluru. The last date for application submission is January 12, 2026.

Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil said on Saturday that the State government has identified land for the project at Choodahalli and Somanahalli on Kanakapura Road and near Nelamangala. A high-level team from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has inspected these places and submitted a preliminary assessment report.

The selected consultancy firm will submit its feasibility report within five months. Firms that have executed projects worth Rs 250 crore annually over the past five years and have prepared reports for at least five projects in the relevant sector are eligible to place their bid, he said.