Two women labourers killed in hit-and-run

BENGALURU: In a hit-and-run case, two women labourers died on the spot after being hit by a speeding SUV. The incident occurred near the Hosakerehalli toll on NICE Road in the Kengeri traffic police station limits, on Friday evening. Meanwhile, the police have arrested the accused.

The deceased Rangamma (45) and Choudamma (50) were residents of RR Nagar, hailing from Yadgir district. The accused, Satyanarayana (40), a resident of Katriguppe in Banashankari, works in a private firm.

The police said the incident occurred around 6.15 pm, a few kilometres away from the Hosakerehalli toll on NICE Road. The two women labourers had been hired by a private contractor for work on NICE Road. After work, the duo, along with another male labourer, were heading home. While crossing the road, a speeding car heading towards Magadi road knocked them down.

The car driver fled the spot after the accident. A case was registered at the Kengeri traffic police station. The accused was traced using CCTV footage on Friday night and taken into police custody on Saturday morning. However, he was later released on bail, as technically there was no fault on the part of the accused, since there is no designated pedestrian crossing on the NICE Road stretch.