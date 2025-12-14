Viral video on eggs sparks cancer fears

BENGALURU: A viral video claiming that eggs from a particular brand contain “genotoxic substances” that can cause cancer has stirred discussion on social media. The video cites lab tests alleging the presence of banned antibiotic residues in eggs, prompting consumer concern.

Dr Smitha Saldanha, Consultant Medical Oncologist at HCG Cancer Hospital, Bengaluru, said the substances highlighted, including nitrofurans, are sometimes used in poultry farming. “Certain metabolites of nitrofurans, if they persist in the human body over long periods, can damage DNA and have genotoxic potential,” she explained. She emphasised that eggs themselves are not carcinogenic.

“Eggs are a high-quality protein source and are often recommended for cancer patients. The concern arises only if banned substances are present,” she said.

She noted that children and pregnant women may be more vulnerable to harmful residues due to lower body weight or placental transfer, emphasising the importance of moderation. “Eating six or seven eggs daily is not advisable. Occasional consumption does not pose a cancer risk; long-term exposure to carcinogens does.”

Highlighting broader dietary risks, she said this is one example among many potential sources of carcinogens in the modern diet. “There are chemicals in processed food, hair dyes, makeup products, industrial dyes, and processed meats that can also damage DNA. Our environment is full of such exposures, and it’s important to focus on verified risks rather than panic over social media claims,” Dr Saldanha said.

Doctors highlighted the importance of regulatory oversight, noting that eggs and other food products in the market should be verified as unadulterated by agencies such as the FSSAI, since consumers cannot check this individually.