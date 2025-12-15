Bengalureans on what they feel about the recently proposed 'Right to Disconnect Bill'

It’s 10pm, your phone rings, or your Outlook mail received a call – this beep sound is a nightmare one that haunts most Indian professionals. Because for years, the always-on culture, fueled by smartphones and WFH, has turned many bedrooms into boardrooms, silently draining employees and blurring the lines between work and life.

But recently, a new bill has been introduced in the Lok Sabha to address India’s growing concerns about work-life balance. Titled the ‘Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025,’ the proposal seeks to legally entitle employees to ignore work communications after hours without fear of penalty CE asks Bengalureans if this proposed bill will fix the burnout issues Indians face, or whether it is an impractical mandate that will cripple agility and global businesses.