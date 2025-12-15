Bengalureans on what they feel about the recently proposed 'Right to Disconnect Bill'

It’s 10pm, your phone rings, or your Outlook mail received a call – this beep sound is a nightmare one that haunts most Indian professionals. Because for years, the always-on culture, fueled by smartphones and WFH, has turned many bedrooms into boardrooms, silently draining employees and blurring the lines between work and life.
But recently, a new bill has been introduced in the Lok Sabha to address India’s growing concerns about work-life balance. Titled the ‘Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025,’ the proposal seeks to legally entitle employees to ignore work communications after hours without fear of penalty CE asks Bengalureans if this proposed bill will fix the burnout issues Indians face, or whether it is an impractical mandate that will cripple agility and global businesses.
As an IT employee, my days are packed with deadlines, client calls and debugging sessions that often spill over. Knowing I could legally ignore after-hours pings without repercussions would let me actually have some personal space. I’d feel secure, thanks to the bill’s protection against disciplinary action. The Employees’ Welfare Authority adds teeth, making it harder for bosses to retaliate. I’d still worry about subtle fallout like being overlooked for promotions. Right now, personal life gets squeezed by constant connectivity. Legal boundaries would reduce burnout (especially for women in tech with added home responsibilities) and let me prioritise relationships without guilt.
The bill to limit work calls after office hours is an important step toward creating a healthier work culture for everyone, but it matters even more to me as a woman starting my corporate career. In many workplaces, the expectation to be constantly available can be mentally exhausting. Clear boundaries help reduce stress and allow employees to rest and recharge. For me, this balance is essential to stay focused, confident, and motivated at work. It gives me the space to learn properly during office hours and use my personal time to upskill and take care of myself. By protecting personal time, the bill supports steady career growth and helps women like me build long-term careers without burnout.
By limiting work calls after office hours, it respects employees’ personal time and mental well-being. As a weekend traveller, this gives the freedom to truly disconnect, explore, and return refreshed, ultimately reducing burnout and improving productivity. Clear rules can protect personal time. At the end, a balanced employee can be a happier and more motivated contributor.
If the law is implemented, it could initially help establish clearer boundaries between employees and employers after office hours, though it’s important to recognise that not all industries or roles function the same way. The bill seems primarily targeted at the IT sector, where such regulation is most needed, whereas in sectors like real estate and infrastructure, most work is carried out within regular hours, with overtime largely managed by senior leadership. While I do agree that work-life balance shall increase for individuals, the productivity of companies will surely take a hit, at least slightly and the companies may experience a small dip in all economic aspects.
The Right to Disconnect Bill is positive risks oversimplifying a complex issue of modern work culture. True work-life balance isn’t created by legislation alone, but by trust, healthy leadership, and clear organisational norms. A law cannot easily regulate the realities of flexible work, global time zones, emergencies, or roles where responsiveness is part of the responsibility. Ignoring a call or email may be legally protected, but social and professional pressures are harder to legislate away. Many employees would still feel compelled to respond to calls or texts due to team dependency, performance expectations or career concerns, making the ‘right to disconnect’ more theoretical than practical. Compliance may also vary widely. Larger or regulated organisations might adapt, but enforcement across startups, freelance arrangements, and fast-paced service sectors would be inconsistent at best.
Currently, I don’t think the bill will help employees disconnect after office hours because the provisions appear very surface-level. It does not specify clear working-hour limits or define what constitutes ‘after hours,’ which makes enforcement difficult. We are deeply conditioned to overwork, and a sudden cultural shift – even a positive one will be difficult. Consequently, I still would not feel secure ignoring calls under the current version of the law, as employees may continue to fear being judged and seen as less committed. Additional challenges include lack of awareness about employee rights, the mindset that working late equals dedication, fear of job loss, and deeply ingrained toxic work cultures because there is still a strong belief in many workplaces that ‘work is life,’ whereas in reality, work is only a part of life.