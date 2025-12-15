Gang of four poses as cops and loots house in Bengaluru, arrested

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old man who had failed the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) examination twice, got a PSI uniform stitched, and in a bid to lead a lavish life, hatched a plan with three accomplices to rob a man living alone.

The gang allegedly barged into the victim’s house posing as crime police, threatened and assaulted him, robbed him of Rs 1.42 lakh and fled. The incident took place near Narasipura Layout in Vidyaranyapura police station limits on December 7.

Police on Wednesday arrested all four accused -- Mallikarjuna H, alias PSI Mallanna (27), a salesman; Pramod V (30), a gym trainer; Vinay HT (36), who works at an apparel shop — all residents of Mathikere in Yeshwanthpur, and Hrithik P (24), a driver and resident of Bagalagunte.

According to police, the accused targeted Naveen KA, a lift operator and resident of Narasipura Layout, after learning that he was living alone. Mallikarjun, dressed as a sub-inspector, with his accomplices in plainclothes and claiming to be crime section constables, forcibly entered the house.

They allegedly accused Naveen of being involved in illegal activities, threatened to conduct a search, and assaulted him with a baton and iron rod. The gang forced Naveen to transfer Rs 87,000 from his bank account using his mobile phone. They also took Rs 53,000 in cash kept in a cupboard, and Rs 2,000 from his purse, before fleeing the spot. Naveen later filed a complaint with police.