Karnataka minister pulls up officials over delays, debris during Metro work inspection

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Sunday inspected ongoing work of Metro Phase 2B from Nagawara to Bagalur Cross, and pulled up officials and contractors over prolonged delays, unfinished pillars, blocked roads and debris-filled footpaths.

He ordered immediate waste clearance, removal of roadblocks, and directed officials to expedite works to ease traffic and pedestrian movement.

The minister took officials to task for Metro pillars that have remained incomplete for nearly two years at some locations. He questioned why construction activity in one place was resulting in road blockages and hardship for commuters elsewhere.

“You shut this stretch a year ago. What have you been doing all this time? Does it take one year to pile cap? And now you are saying in two months you will do magic. Where is the pillar? I can’t see it. If work is happening at Hebbal, then block Hebbal, why are you closing roads here and troubling people?” asked the minister, taking a dig at NCC contractors.

He also flagged footpaths and service roads clogged with construction debris, which he said had made movement difficult for pedestrians and motorists alike. He directed Metro officials to immediately clear the waste and restore access for public movement. Following his instructions, debris was cleared on the spot in his presence.

Raising concerns over traffic congestion, Byre Gowda pointed out that several roads had been unnecessarily blocked for Metro work, worsening daily traffic snarls. He instructed officials to remove avoidable barricades without delay and ensure smooth vehicular movement.

He stressed the need to complete Metro works at the earliest, stating that prolonged construction was unfairly burdening residents and commuters in North Bengaluru. He warned officials that delays and poor execution would not be tolerated and called for better planning and accountability to minimise public inconvenience.