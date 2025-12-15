Mellow as Mulled Wine

As the year winds down, I often ponder about a metaphor from my favourite bard, William Shakespeare where he likened the world to a stage, from his play As You Like It. ‘The world is a stage’, meaning life is like a theatrical performance – where people are actors playing various roles throughout their lives, with entrances (birth) and exits (death), highlighting life’s fleeting and often comical nature. Even as a young person, I loved the way the Bard of Avon was rich in wordplay, creative use of puns, vivid imagery, and a flexible approach to grammar. In fact he could be a modern day ‘guru’. Most times succinct, often very ‘punny’ and sometimes philosophical.

Well, what I wanted to convey was the ‘stage’ is now set in namma ooru for mega parties and launches which scare me to death. I feel it’s so impersonal and one feels almost marginalised by the vapid faces and even more vapid (mini) conversations one strains to have over deafening music or voices. One nods at vaguely familiar faces mouthing ‘how are you’, and not even waiting for a reply. Then one clutches onto familiar faces for comfort where most times no eye contact is made as they are so busy searching for other faces to say ‘hello’ to! Often I would be in a conversation with someone ‘important’ and some ‘wannabe’ will come screeching up to me and then push past me to make a beeline to the ‘important one’! Ah well! I’m too old and jaded to play this game. I ache for authenticity.

Luckily for me the week gone by was filled with intimate gettogethers and catch-ups. I was back at The Ritz-Carlton dining at their Indian restaurant, Zarqash, at the invitation of GM Reuben Kataria. We enjoyed an evening of ghazals by talented Shailly Kapoor. We were a table of eight people who were not ‘social friends’ and it was

wonderful! Different stokes for different folks as we made genuine conversations and connections, laughter, bon-homie, a mutual love for exquisite-food, fabulous wines and of course, ghazals! Everyone understood the poignant verses; we sung familiar lines together and were regaled by Reuben’s humour and hospitality. Just my type of evening.