Mere rumours, not nominating 650 people to Greater Bengaluru Authority: UDD

BENGALURU: The Urban Development Department (UDD) has clarified that allegations of nominating 650 people to Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) are baseless.

The clarification comes in the backdrop of the government bringing in amendments to the Greater Bengaluru Administration (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, that intends to bring changes to the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024.

The UDD said in the clarification that the amendment has been misunderstood, and there is no intention to delay elections to the GBA’s five corporations. As against the allegation of nominating 650 people to five corporations, UDD clarified that it is misleading people.

“Under the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, provision has been made to modify the territorial limits of Greater Bengaluru area from time to time. As per due process, local authorities can be included within Greater Bengaluru area. Until such newly included areas are re-delimited and elections conducted, those areas will not have any elected representatives. In such a situation, there would be no one to represent those areas in the city corporation concerned, which could adversely affect administration and development,” UDD said in its clarification on Sunday.

It said the amendment to Clause 30 provides for nomination of at least one member, a resident of the local area newly added to Greater Bengaluru area, for every 20,000 population, as an additional member to the city corporation concerned. “Since such a nominated person is not an elected representative, they will not have voting rights in the city corporation and will continue only until elections are conducted for that local area,” the department said.