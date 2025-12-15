MG Road pipe work triggers mixed response from businesses

BENGALURU: With Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) preparing to dig up MG Road, Bengaluru’s prime commercial corridor, businesses, office tenants and industry bodies along the stretch are bracing for disruption, raising concerns over accessibility, traffic congestion and potential losses if the timeline for the pipe-laying slip.

Some business owners said the work is necessary, but only if it is accompanied by clear timelines and effective traffic and access management.

Shesh Paplikar, owner of BHIVE Co-working Space on MG Road, said infrastructure upgrades were necessary on a road of such importance.

“Ultimately, if work has to be done, it has to be done. MG Road is a prime business corridor, and if traffic management is planned properly, business will not come to a standstill,” he said.

He added that a large share of their users commute via the Metro, which could soften the impact of road closures.

Frequent commuters say disruption has already begun. Aryaman Lakshamanan, who works out of an office on MG Road, said road diversions have made access unpredictable.

“They’ve blocked stretches on Primrose Road and Brunton Cross Road and it’s led to congestion and long pile-ups during peak hours,” he said.