People need not stop eating eggs: Karnataka health minister

BENGALURU: Amidst widespread debate on social media over eggs by a popular brand containing cancer-causing substances, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Sunday said the veracity of these claims needs to be verified before initiating any action.

He said such posts create panic among people, but clarified that there was no need for any concern and people need not stop eating eggs.

“First, we need to find out who conducted the test that led to these claims. This issue will be taken up further with the Food Safety Commissioner,” he said. He added that strict action will be taken against the company if any cancer-causing or harmful elements are found.

He said tests conducted by the Food Safety Department six months ago had found no harmful substances in eggs.

Following the concerns raised, the health department is likely to test eggs from all brands to address growing public anxiety, sources said.