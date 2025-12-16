Can you hear the bells: B'luru lights up with carols ahead of X'mas

The voices of 30 singers, from age 10 to 80 will echo within the walls of the church as the congregation joins in. “I look for music throughout the year and this time, we’re doing an assortment of carols from the very old classics to newer ones, for a change. We’ve also done several Cantatas, a lot of John Peterson – Night of Miracles, Born a King, etc,” she adds.

This year, The Bangalore Men and Capella Bangalore’s conductor and founder Jonas Olsson is adding a touch of home, Sweden, to the groups’ fifth annual carolling event being held at Bangalore international centre on Saturday. “On St.Lucia’s Day we greet each other with saffron buns, ginger snaps, tea and coffee early in the morning, then get together to sing carols. It’s a very Scandinavian tradition. We are incorporating elements of it in the music, the traditional dressing and other ways that will surprise the audience!” he says, adding that the set will have elements of jazz and pop music alongside favourites like Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.