Cold Spell: As the cold sets in, here's how to make the best of a cosy day at home

Spending quality time with family still promises plenty of warmth in more ways than temperature. One way to do it is to trade in the video games and screentime for board and card games. The founder of Cards and Dice Board Game Community, Saisha Raj’s go-to is a card game called ‘For Sale’, to get your family hyped and competitive. She says, “It is all about buying property in an auction format and then trying to sell it for a higher value. The bidding is what makes it so much fun, because sometimes you just want to outbid your opponent, even though it may be a loss for you – it makes for a very good family time.”

For DIY games that can be played at home, she recommends print and play (PnP) games – “Board Game Geek is the IMDb for board games. You can find thousands of print and play games for any category – for couples, kids, or larger groups. There are roll and write games, flip and write games and even strategy games.”