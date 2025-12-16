Cold Spell: As the cold sets in, here's how to make the best of a cosy day at home

It’s that time of year again when Bengaluru gets chilly, and mornings, blanketed in fog, have a magical quality. It’s almost possible to imagine how the city’s gloomy skies and cold breezes reminded the British of home. If you’re feeling tempted to stay home, wrapped in sweaters and blankets, we’ve put together some easy suggestions to make the most of the day.
A cosy read with a cup of coffee on the side can transport you to a whole new world or into any character imaginable, but poet Megha Rao’s go-to is gothic novels that send a (metaphorical) chill down the spine. She shares, “I’m thinking gloomy manors or apparitions like the classic Wuthering Heights or even something contemporary like Her Body and Other Parties by Carmen Maria Machado. Novels that have a lot of rain in them are also a good fit (for example, Chronicle of an Hour and a Half by Saharu Nusaiba Kannanari).” Music adds an extra layer of comfort, especially, “forest music, Stacey Kent’s Raconte-moi French jazz album or 432 Hz music especially if it’s close to bed time,’ says Rao.
Spending quality time with family still promises plenty of warmth in more ways than temperature. One way to do it is to trade in the video games and screentime for board and card games. The founder of Cards and Dice Board Game Community, Saisha Raj’s go-to is a card game called ‘For Sale’, to get your family hyped and competitive. She says, “It is all about buying property in an auction format and then trying to sell it for a higher value. The bidding is what makes it so much fun, because sometimes you just want to outbid your opponent, even though it may be a loss for you – it makes for a very good family time.”
For DIY games that can be played at home, she recommends print and play (PnP) games – “Board Game Geek is the IMDb for board games. You can find thousands of print and play games for any category – for couples, kids, or larger groups. There are roll and write games, flip and write games and even strategy games.”
Visions of piping hot bondas, bajjis, ramen and Maggi appear like oases in the desert when the weather turns cloudy and cold, and it’s the same for Joonie Tan, the founder of the Malaysian eatery Kopitiam Lah. She shares, “I always gravitate towards a simple bowl of Maggi – my ultimate comfort food. But not just a plain one! The sound of rain, a steaming hot bowl of Maggi, and that mix of egg, sausage and crunch from the lettuce… it just feels like a hug in food form. It’s one of those meals that instantly takes me back to childhood comfort and those slow, cosy afternoons.”
Chilly-Day Maggi Recipe
Ingredients (Serves 1)
1 Maggi packet and egg
2 chicken sausages, sliced
Method
Cook the Maggi as usual with its seasoning. Keep it slightly soupy for the extra warmth.
In a small pan, fry the egg sunny-side up and set aside. Toss the sliced sausages until golden.
Place the hot Maggi in a bowl, top with the fried egg, add the sausages on the side and finish with fresh lettuce for crunch.
According to the India Meteorological Department, parts of the city will experience conditions of severe cold wave, with temperature in Bengaluru expected to dip in the days to come. The city’s day temperatures are expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain near 15 degrees Celsius