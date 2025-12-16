GBA set to impose hefty penalty for illegal flexes

BENGALURU: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is working out modalities to tackle the menace of illegal flexes and banners, this time by levying penalty based on the guidance value of the area where the illegal banners are erected.

As per the GBA officials, the five city corporations have been advised to take head on the unauthorised banners and flexes. They have been told to consider the guidance value of the place where illegal flex and banners are put up and collect penalty from the persons responsible for causing the eyesore.

The corporations are yet to decide on what percentage of penalty should be imposed based on the guidance value, but sources in GBA say that the penalty for such unauthorised use is likely to be between 2 and 5 percent of the guidance value.

“There is a provision in municipal law for imposing such a penalty against illegal flexes and banners,” said a senior official, who attended the video conference held by the GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao recently, in which certain instructions were given to curb the menace.

In the past, the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), had imposed Rs 50,000 penalty against the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) for erecting a banner on Queen’s Road. Again a complaint was registered against a former mayor’s son for putting up banners on the occasion of his father’s birthday.

However, the big challenge in its implementation is that the political leaders may claim that they appear on every banner or poster put on several occasions. “Hence, we are thinking of making it mandatory to mention the name and address of the printing agency.