Geologist transferred for dereliction of duty

BENGALURU: Pushpalatha S Kavaluru, senior geologist, Mines and Geology department, Koppal, was transferred to the office of the Director of Mines and Geology in Bengaluru. The transfer came a few days after Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa visited Koppal to check the alleged illegal mining in the district at the end of October 2025.

Pushpalatha was not available, despite being told to be present during his visit to the mining sites to check the alleged irregularities. The Upa Lokayukta directed the Koppal Deputy Commissioner to look into the matter and submit a report with medical documents in support of claims of health issues, if any, made by her for her absence.

The transfer order dated December 11 stated that Pushpalatha was transferred for the convenience of public and administrative purposes with immediate effect, and until further orders.

Justice Veerappa was unhappy with the conduct and absence of the officer, and numerous complaints of illegal mining, more than the licence obtained for stone crushing, stone quarrying and non-payment of royalty in the district, and Bahaddur Bandi village in particular.