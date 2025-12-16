Geologist transferred for dereliction of duty

BENGALURU: Pushpalatha S Kavaluru, senior geologist, Mines and Geology department, Koppal, was transferred to the office of the Director of Mines and Geology in Bengaluru. The transfer came a few days after Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa visited Koppal to check the alleged illegal mining in the district at the end of October 2025.
Pushpalatha was not available, despite being told to be present during his visit to the mining sites to check the alleged irregularities. The Upa Lokayukta directed the Koppal Deputy Commissioner to look into the matter and submit a report with medical documents in support of claims of health issues, if any, made by her for her absence.
The transfer order dated December 11 stated that Pushpalatha was transferred for the convenience of public and administrative purposes with immediate effect, and until further orders.
Justice Veerappa was unhappy with the conduct and absence of the officer, and numerous complaints of illegal mining, more than the licence obtained for stone crushing, stone quarrying and non-payment of royalty in the district, and Bahaddur Bandi village in particular.
In this village, various licences were issued for stone crushing on 89 acres. After quarrying, no steps were taken for reforestation. Also, only Rs 3 crore royalty was collected from ornamental stone and granite quarry units in the district, and Rs 27 crore was due from the units.
Directing the DC to take steps to recover the outstanding dues, the Upa Lokayukta directed that the licences be seized if they failed to pay the dues. He also found that mining lease conditions, such as fencing of the area and erecting border stones, were not strictly followed by the licensees. More than 200ft were dug for mining without necessary permission.
He also noted that no safety measures were taken for labourers in 45 stone-crushing units and mining sites, including life insurance policy, by mining owners who also do not adhere to payroll norms.