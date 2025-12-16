Karnataka HC awards former IIA employee 4-month jail

A division bench of Anu Sivaraman and Justice Vijaykumar A Patil passed the orders on suo motu criminal contempt petitions filed by the High Court of Karnataka and Indian Institute of Astrophysics.

“We have given our anxious consideration to the pleadings and materials on record. We have also noticed the conduct of the accused before the court. Far from expressing any remorse for the initial criminal contempt committed by him, he has attempted to justify his actions and proceeded to make scandalous and unfounded statements against the judicial institution as a whole.

We are of the clear opinion that if conduct of this nature is not punished, sociopaths like the accused are likely to repeat such offences with impunity,” the court observed.

The court said the accused has committed aggravated contempt in the face of the court by scurrilous, scandalous and baseless statements against advocates of the court, the Advocate General and government advocates, as well as judges.