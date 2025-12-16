KIA shivers at 12.5O Celsius, dense fog delays 48 flights

BENGALURU: Poor visibility due to fog delayed 48 flights at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Monday morning, per a spokesperson from the Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL). The fog was triggered by the minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius recorded at the airport.

Of the 48 delayed flights, 46 were domestic and the remaining international. Four flights -- two departures, and two arrivals -- were between Bengaluru and Delhi. The flight were disrupted between 4.14 am and 10.30 am, after which the fog lifted and flights resumed regular operations.

Though the North and South runways are equipped with Category III-B Instrument Landing Systems (ILS), the visibility dropped too low for pilots and the ground staff to conduct operations safely.

All major airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, put up posts early morning about limited operability due to unfavourable weather conditions in North India, especially around New Delhi.