Liverpool varsity launches Bengaluru campus at Whitefield

BENGALURU: Barely months after announcing that the University of Liverpool would start its campus in Bengaluru, the ground-breaking ceremony was held at Alembic City, Whitefield on Monday.
Chandru Iyer, Deputy High Commissioner to Karnataka and Kerala, British High Commission, said, “We were delighted to welcome the announcement of University of Liverpool to Namma Bengaluru earlier this year. I would like to wish them the very best as they prepare to deliver a world-class UK education offer to future generations of Indian students.”
Campus architect Ram Joshi said, “When we first stepped into Alembic’s structure, we saw a place ready to blend the past into a future. In this old glass factory, we saw the chance to fuse Liverpool’s creative maritime soul with Bengaluru’s intellectual energy.
Our design for the University of Liverpool’s Bengaluru campus transforms industry into knowledge. This campus is a living narrative of adaptive reuse and renewal, where the academic excellence, like glass, is shaped by fire, sharpened by craft, and made radiant by vision.”
Prof Tim Jones, Vice-Chancellor, University of Liverpool, stated that applications for the 2026 academic year are now open. Prospective students can learn more about programmes, eligibility, admissions and apply online.