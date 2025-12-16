Liverpool varsity launches Bengaluru campus at Whitefield

BENGALURU: Barely months after announcing that the University of Liverpool would start its campus in Bengaluru, the ground-breaking ceremony was held at Alembic City, Whitefield on Monday.

Chandru Iyer, Deputy High Commissioner to Karnataka and Kerala, British High Commission, said, “We were delighted to welcome the announcement of University of Liverpool to Namma Bengaluru earlier this year. I would like to wish them the very best as they prepare to deliver a world-class UK education offer to future generations of Indian students.”