No Shuchi kits yet, girl students skip classes

BENGALURU: With only four months left in the academic year, sanitary napkins that were to be supplied as part of the Shuchi kit by the Department of Health and Family Welfare to government schools, are yet to be given. Teachers at government high schools across Karnataka have expressed concern about girl students missing classes due to unavailability of sanitary napkins.

Every year, the department provides Shuchi kits (sanitary napkins) to 19 lakh girls aged 10-18 years, in schools and PU colleges. The scheme was relaunched in 2024, keeping in focus the health and hygiene of girl students. Each kit has 10 sanitary napkins, and schools were also given an incinerator for the used napkins.

Speaking to TNIE, a teacher from a government high school in Hagaribommanahalli said, “Last academic year, we received sanitary napkins under Shuchi Yojana in schools and colleges. Teachers provided pads to students having their period. However, this year, there is no supply of pads or incinerator. Recently, two girls had to leave class and go home because of a lack of pads in school. When we raised this issue with the department, officials told us to send students to Primary Health Centres to get napkins. Students have board exams in three months so missing classes due to this issue is our concern.”

Another teacher from a Government High School in Cheemangala in Sidlaghatta taluk highlighted the lack of absorption capacity and uniform-sized napkins given to students. “The quality of sanitary napkins is not good, and same size might not be applicable for all. There are napkins of all sizes in stores, however, in schools, one standard size is supplied to students of all ages.”