Three pull train alarm chain, assault RPF staff, held

BENGALURU: Three train passengers were detained by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Yeshvantpur Railway Station on Monday, after they repeatedly pulled the alarm chain of the Goa-bound Vasco da Gama Express and resorted to physical altercation with the RPF staff.
According to railway officials, the incident took place during the departure of Train No. 17309, when the alarm chain was pulled in Coach S3. RPF staff immediately rushed to the coach to assess the situation. On inquiry, a group of 14 passengers objected to the intervention and refused to comply with instructions. The group also allegedly resorted to physical altercation with the RPF staff.
Officials said the chain was pulled as one of the group members had not boarded the train and was still on the platform. With the help of additional RPF personnel, the situation was brought under control.
Three persons from the group, who were found to be under the influence of alcohol, were detained, and legal action has been initiated against them. The remaining members of the group are also likely to be apprehended, officials said. Railway sources said the incident led to a delay of around 10 minutes in the departure of the train.
However, there was no crowding or panic at the station, as additional security personnel were deployed promptly and the train departed soon after.