Three pull train alarm chain, assault RPF staff, held

Officials said the chain was pulled as one of the group members had not boarded the train and was still on the platform. With the help of additional RPF personnel, the situation was brought under control.

Three persons from the group, who were found to be under the influence of alcohol, were detained, and legal action has been initiated against them. The remaining members of the group are also likely to be apprehended, officials said. Railway sources said the incident led to a delay of around 10 minutes in the departure of the train.

However, there was no crowding or panic at the station, as additional security personnel were deployed promptly and the train departed soon after.