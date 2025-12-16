Two die in bike accidents; minor was on joyride

BENGALURU: Two riders, including a 17-year-old boy, died in two separate accidents in the city since Sunday night.

The minor, who was riding his father’s Bajaj Pulsar, hit three pedestrians 100 meters from the airport toll plaza in Devanahalli, before falling and rolling on the road, around 6.30pm on Sunday. He sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive. One of the pedestrians was left with a fractured thigh and is hospitalised.The minor, identified as Rudresh, was a first PU student from Bangarpet taluk in KGF. Rudresh is said to have taken the bike without his father’s knowledge, and was coming towards the city.

“The minor is suspected to have come on a long ride on Airport Road. He was overspeeding, and lost control and hit three pedestrians before falling on the main road. Rudresh was not wearing a helmet, and sustained severe head injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed during treatment. The three pedestrians were crossing the road.