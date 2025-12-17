Bangalore meets Bengaluru: Shoba Narayan's new book is a guide to the ins and outs of the city

"To see the city you live in as a spectacle, an object of visual interest and social interaction, requires you to be a flaneur: that old French word which connotes loitering without a purpose,” writes Shoba Narayan in the introduction to Namma Bangalore 2.0: Culture, Coding, Cuisine, Creativity (Rupa Publications, `395). As a ‘flaneur’ Narayan has loitered, walked, talked, collected and seen the city’s stories for 20 years. After sharing them all in a bestselling book Namma Bangalore, two years ago, she’s now back with a sequel she never expected to write. “I thought I had said everything I wanted to say about Bengaluru in that book. But the city evolves and the great thing is that it has changed a lot in the last two years and in a way, the second book is a reaction to those changes,” she says.

The book, a collection of essays, is divided into four categories: Food and Drink, Arts and Culture, Subcultures and Identity and Everyday Life and Introspection. The ones on subcultures and identity, cover a range of topics from ooru’s queer scene, the differences in wealth and cultures of Basavanagudi and UB city and south Bengaluru marriages, with a tinge of humour. It was born from her readers’ wants and thinking back to what she needed as someone new to the city. “I had always loved books that introduced me to the city from an insider’s point of view. So, in a way, this book is the book I wish I had when I moved here 20 years ago,” she says, adding, “In the last book, the writing was accessible, not preachy, and devoid of all those chest thumping approaches. The second is in the same vein, but I talk about subcultures, community and identity. As an introduction, this one goes a little deeper.”