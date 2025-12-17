Bengaluru to roll out India’s first ward-level climate action plans

BENGALURU: In a first-of-its-kind micro-level climate planning initiative in the country, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is developing a ‘ward-level climate action plan’, where climate planning is done exclusively for wards in the city. It includes assessing climatic challenges bothering the wards, such as urban flooding, air pollution, water stress, and addressing them with scientific, tailor-made solutions.

The authority is selecting two wards from each of the five city corporations, and to begin with, Shanthinagar ward, falling under Bengaluru Central City Corporation, has been selected.

“The ward-level action plan is the first micro-level planning initiative taken up in India. Instead of planning for the whole state or city with a common action plan, the climate action plan will be done at the ward level, with tailor-made solutions to tackle them.

Each ward has its own set of climatic problems. Like some wards in low-lying areas are prone to floods, others may be subject to severe groundwater depletion. So the idea is to map the issues of each ward along with experts from the field with the support of NGOs, find solutions and address them,” said Ramachandran R, Special Commissioner FECCM (Forest, Environment, Climate Change and Mobility), Disaster Management, Public Relations and Coordination.