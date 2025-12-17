Cabbies protest pick-up rules at KIA, cops resort to lathicharge

BENGALURU: Over 2,000 cab drivers on Tuesday staged a massive protest near the toll plaza at Sadahalli, opposing the new traffic management and kerbside pick-up policy at Terminal 1 (T1) and Terminal 2 (T2) of KIA.

Passengers travelling to and from the airport were affected due the protest as it led to disruptions on the approach road, prompting the police to resort to a mild lathicharge to disperse the cab drivers.

The protest, led by Karnataka Chalakara Okoota (Karnataka Drivers’ Federation), began at 9 am and went on till 11 am. The police resorted to a mild lathicharge when a few airport-bound cabs were attacked by some protesters.

Under the new policy, entry to the designated arrival zone at both terminals is free. But vehicles will be fined for overstaying beyond eight minutes, Rs 150 for eight to 13 minutes and Rs 300 for 13 to 18 minutes. Vehicles overstaying beyond 18 minutes will be towed away. All commercial vehicles, including yellow-board and electric cabs, should only be parked at the designated parking zones.

Okoota president G Narayanaswamy told TNIE that the policy has hit drivers hard. “Now, vehicles are allowed only for drop-off at P1. For pick-up, we are forced to go to P4, which is nearly 1.25 km away. Earlier, passengers would call us and we could pick them up directly from the terminal,” he said. “Even an eight-minute delay attracts a fine of Rs 150. What may seem small to some is a huge burden for drivers,” he said.