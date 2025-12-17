Cabbies protest pick-up rules at KIA, cops resort to lathicharge

BENGALURU: Over 2,000 cab drivers on Tuesday staged a massive protest near the toll plaza at Sadahalli, opposing the new traffic management and kerbside pick-up policy at Terminal 1 (T1) and Terminal 2 (T2) of KIA.
Passengers travelling to and from the airport were affected due the protest as it led to disruptions on the approach road, prompting the police to resort to a mild lathicharge to disperse the cab drivers.
The protest, led by Karnataka Chalakara Okoota (Karnataka Drivers’ Federation), began at 9 am and went on till 11 am. The police resorted to a mild lathicharge when a few airport-bound cabs were attacked by some protesters.
Under the new policy, entry to the designated arrival zone at both terminals is free. But vehicles will be fined for overstaying beyond eight minutes, Rs 150 for eight to 13 minutes and Rs 300 for 13 to 18 minutes. Vehicles overstaying beyond 18 minutes will be towed away. All commercial vehicles, including yellow-board and electric cabs, should only be parked at the designated parking zones.
Okoota president G Narayanaswamy told TNIE that the policy has hit drivers hard. “Now, vehicles are allowed only for drop-off at P1. For pick-up, we are forced to go to P4, which is nearly 1.25 km away. Earlier, passengers would call us and we could pick them up directly from the terminal,” he said. “Even an eight-minute delay attracts a fine of Rs 150. What may seem small to some is a huge burden for drivers,” he said.
Claiming that nearly 15,000 drivers are affected daily, Narayanaswamy alleged that the system has been monetised through parking charges and dedicated lanes for select private operators. If no corrective action is taken, drivers will intensify their protest at the airport parking area in the coming days, he said.
Meanwhile, passengers said that the new arrangement forces them to walk for over 15 minutes after landing, navigating lengthy walkways while carrying luggage. The most hit are the elderly, parents with children and those having more luggage. A few unhappy passengers said, “BIAL has designed an obstacle course before we can get into our taxis at T1 arrivals. Anyone with baggage, kids or elders will struggle.”
They urged BIAL not to create problems, but to go back to the old system.
BIAL defends move
“The updated arrival-pick-up system at KIA is based on the practices adopted at leading airports globally. We are continuously monitoring its implementation. While transitions of this nature can encounter some resistance initially, nearly 95% of passengers are currently comfortable with the new system,” said a BIAL spokesperson.
BIAL stated that some genuine issues have been identified and feedback is being addressed systematically keeping passenger-experience at the centre. Progress is closely monitored to ensure the system stabilises over the next 30 days.
Arrive early: KIA warns of weather-related delays
Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) issued an advisory on Tuesday warning of possible delays due to inclement weather in the coming days, despite suffering no delay or cancellation on the day. It followed Monday’s 48 delayed and four cancelled flights at the airport from 4.14 am to 10.30 am, owing to reduced visibility due to early-morning fog.
“Due to forecasted (sic) low visibility caused by fog over the next few days, there may be flight delays and road traffic congestion on the routes to the airport,” stated the advisory. Passengers, besides being asked to arrive to the airport early to factor in potential delays on the road and the time required to complete the security formalities, are also advised to reach out to the following numbers for further assistance, should they require it: 080-66785555, 080-47406666.