Citizens protest GBA’s handling of stray dog removal order at Freedom Park

BENGALURU: Around a hundred concerned citizens, including students, gathered at Freedom Park on Tuesday and protested against the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s (GBA) manner of implementation of the Supreme Court ruling on removal of stray dogs from public areas such as educational and health institutions and transport hubs.

The protesters raised concern over alleged misconstrual of the order, a denial to follow the chronology of operations and a lack of communication by the GBA. Recalling the mass culling of street dogs in Bengaluru in 2007, Karnataka Animal Welfare Board animal welfare warden Aniruddha Ravindra said,

“The present circumstance cannot, under any condition, be allowed to turn into a repetition (of the 2007 mass culling).” South Bengaluru Cares founder Manjari Chaitanya said it is baffling that the GBA, which had in the past (as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) maintained steady dialogue with NGOs whose “pet project” is the welfare of animals, especially strays, stopped it.

“We only ask that they maintain the same relationship. They are the legal custodians of the stray dogs; they should do what is lawfully right,” she added.