For free pani puri, drunk man stabs vendor in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old inebriated man was arrested for attempting to murder a roadside chaat vendor for not giving him a plate of pani puri for free. The victim, who was stabbed twice, is said to have run to a nearby hospital and obtained timely treatment. The public caught hold of the accused and handed him to the police.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Kumaraswamy, a resident of Hanumanthanagar in Kanakapura town. The accused was R Santhosh, a resident of Malagala in Kanakapura. The incident happened on Monday, between 4:30 pm and 4:40 pm, near Chamundeshwari Rice Mill in Malagala in Kanakapura town.

Santhosh was working in a nearby cement shop, where the victim was selling chaat. On Monday, he threatened Kumaraswamy for humiliating him publicly. The accused, who was sitting on a stone bench, pulled a knife out of his pocket and stabbed Kumaraswamy.

“My husband is out of danger. The accused stabbed my husband near the throat and on the stomach. He received seven sutures for the cut. The accused is said to have been troubling my husband for the last two months, demanding chaat for free. The accused would come regularly after drinking. My husband ignored his threats,” Kumaraswamy’s wife K Divya said in a complaint.

A case of attempt to murder under Section 109 of the BNS was registered against the accused. Kanakapura Town police are investigating.