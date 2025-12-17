Gemstones, celestial motifs and alternative ingredients enter cocktail menus

India’s cocktail culture has never been more alive and Bengaluru sits right at the heart of this evolution. The city has moved past sugary signatures and theatrical smoke clouds, with bartenders now building drinks around memory, technique and emotion. What’s unfolding across city bars feels less like a trend and more like a maturing taste, especially with the inclusion of alternative ingredients and unconventional elements.

For beverage director and head mixologist Deepak Sharma of Gladia Brewery & Kitchen, it all began with curiosity. “I kept finding kitchen ingredients that carried stories. I realised cocktails could express those too. The breakthrough, however, came from fermenting and roasting simple staples, rice, fruits, coconut water and miso. The process taught me how depth, umami and texture can come from patience. It shifted my approach,” he says.