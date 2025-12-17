Gemstones, celestial motifs and alternative ingredients enter cocktail menus

India’s cocktail culture has never been more alive and Bengaluru sits right at the heart of this evolution. The city has moved past sugary signatures and theatrical smoke clouds, with bartenders now building drinks around memory, technique and emotion. What’s unfolding across city bars feels less like a trend and more like a maturing taste, especially with the inclusion of alternative ingredients and unconventional elements.
For beverage director and head mixologist Deepak Sharma of Gladia Brewery & Kitchen, it all began with curiosity. “I kept finding kitchen ingredients that carried stories. I realised cocktails could express those too. The breakthrough, however, came from fermenting and roasting simple staples, rice, fruits, coconut water and miso. The process taught me how depth, umami and texture can come from patience. It shifted my approach,” he says.
A similar philosophy shapes the work at Loya, Taj West End, where time-honoured Indian traditions influence the bar. For head mixologist Sachin Nianwal, the journey began with a question – could a green, earthy note like spinach feel elegant in a glass? The experiment led to a clarified cordial that opened a new path. He says, “The ghee-washed rum cocktail continues to surprise us. It balances warmth, nostalgia and finesse, connecting across palates. Guests are responding with curiosity and are engaging more deeply with the ideas behind each drink, whether it’s a mogra-forward note, a hint of truffle or the quiet heat of peepli pepper. People are no longer just asking ‘what’s in it?’, but ‘why it tastes the way it does,” and that level of interest pushes our craft forward.” Cahoots found its own turning point through a moment of kitchen mischief. While working on a beef consommé, someone wondered aloud what might happen if it were used as the base for a cocktail. That spark led to rigorous trials and refinement. The restobar’s director Suresh Shetty recalls, “It wasn’t about being strange, it was about giving people an experience that feels thoughtful and surprising.” One of their unexpected hits, a charred arugula and lightly smoked gin cocktail, captures that philosophy.
It’s similar for Sharma, for whom experimentation is guided by letting the ingredient stand on its own first, as he shares, “If it has a strong personality, aroma, texture, bitterness and heat, it becomes the centrepiece. If it is quieter, I let it support the structure. The drink must feel intentional, not experimental for the sake of it.”
Meanwhile at Yuki, co-founder Priyesh Busetty embraces boldness shaped by cultural intent rather than theatrics. He believes unfamiliar flavours are simple untold stories. “Flavours like seaweed, chilli oil, miso or yuzu aren’t weird. They are just underrepresented stories,” Busetty says. Their Yuki Daiquiri, finished with three droplets of chilli oil, has become emblematic of this approach. Also known for their meat-infused drinks, the team launched a limited-edition cocktail menu last year. “The flavours and combinations were so challenging that it scared us, but it was received surprisingly well. Our signature cocktail, Shibuya Crossing, was a whisky-based cocktail which was crowned with an edible garnish of blue cheese and tobiko (flying fish roe), while the Nara Sour was a beautiful marriage of whisky, miso caramel, sesame oil and nori (seaweed) threads,” he adds.
Symbolism in a glass
Bengaluru’s cocktail scene is also exploring new frontiers with drinks inspired by gemstones and the night sky. Gemstones guide colour, texture and energy, while celestial themes trace wonder, atmosphere and a poetic narrative. At Yan Yan, The Ritz Carlton, gemstones became the compass. Bars and beverage manager Nitin Goyal explains, “Chinese culture has long revered gemstones for the energies and the stories they carry. We saw a natural harmony between that philosophy and our approach to mixology.”
Beyond the flavours, each cocktail is exquisitely garnished, crafted to captivate the eyes as much as the palate. Moonstone inspired Moonstone Bloom and Moonstone Elixir, while Jade gave birth to Smoky Jade. “Every drink mirrors the energy of the stone it represents. Guests describe it as a moment of connection and discovery…almost as if choosing a gemstone that speaks to them,” he adds.
Cahoots’ Navagraha cocktails draw inspiration from the sky. Their best sellers include Lunar Draft, inspired by the serenity of the moon. Their collection elevates mixology to art, taking patrons on a celestial journey. Among them, the Solar Rise captures the energy of dawn with its blend of bamboo-infused gin, saffron and orange, yielding a luminous golden warmth. In contrast, the Lunar Draft offers a cool, tranquil escape, weaving together vodka with notes of jasmine, lychees and lavender for a hypnotic tide experience.
The result? Cocktails that offer experiences that linger beyond the last sip.
