Japanese Film Festival: Japanese cinema gears up to reach new audiences in city

Japanese films are quietly ruling the world. From Akira Kurosawa’s enduring influence on global auteurs to Hayao Miyazaki’s poetic, hand-drawn universes that redefined animation as emotional cinema, Japanese storytelling has travelled far beyond its borders. Today, that legacy finds renewed resonance in India through the Japanese Film Festival (JFF), which continues to strengthen cultural ties through cinema.

This year’s edition of JFF in ooru, starting on Friday, deliberately steps away from a rigid thematic framework. “Our goal was simply to bring a wide spectrum of Japanese cinema to India – across genres, eras and styles,” Kurumi Otake, the director of arts and culture at The Japan Foundation, New Delhi, explains.

The intention is to allow Indian audiences to experience the whole of Japanese culture through film, which goes from mainstream entertainment to quiet, introspective dramas, from animation and thrillers to classics and contemporary releases.