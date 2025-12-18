Bengaluru’s bright lights could blank out 3I/ATLAS comet tomorrow

BENGALURU: As the world gears up to witness the 3I/ATLAS comet as it gets its closest shave with Earth on December 19 (Friday), Bengaluru seems to have a peculiar problem that might douse the expectations of many: light pollution.

Centres of science or astronomy across the city are mulling their options before taking a final call on organising viewing sessions. While not impossible, the chances of a successful sighting of the phenomenon are slim.

The 3I/ATLAS is a comet that has left the world in awe and wonder since July 2025. It is only the third interstellar object to have ever been detected in the Solar System, and has often behaved unpredictably, leading many to speculate that it is unlike the standard run-of-the-mill comet.

This has only added to the excitement, prompting many beyond the expected lot of astronomers to consider the celestial body with intrigue.

Ordinarily, December 19 being a moonless night, with the added fact that Bengaluru might have cloudless skies (common during winter), one would expect prime conditions for witnessing the comet pass by.