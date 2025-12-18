Carting Memories: Confessions of a Shopaholic fans pay tribute to author Sophie Kinsella

Long before conversations about money became mainstream, a book sold millions of copies without pretending to be a financial handbook. Confessions of a Shopaholic (Random House, ₹711), written by Sophie Kinsella, turned all that financial anxiety into humour and introduced the world to Rebecca Bloomwood, a simple yet flawed, funny and relatable girl. For many readers, that honesty is what made the book special. Now, with the passing of Kinsella, who was 55, fans across generations mourn and reminisce, reading the story that shaped their perspective of money and emotional independence, initially on page and later on screen.
Digital marketing executive Arya Prakash remembers reading the book at 17. “It was a breezy read and I was instantly hooked. Even as a teen, I understood how important it was to be financially smart,” she recalls. What attracted her the most was Kinsella’s tone. “From Confessions of a Shopaholic to Twenties Girl, her novels carry this whimsical, girly charm. It feels like a warm hug every single time,” Prakash adds.
Whereas Athira Bijukumar, a student, notes how the story’s impact was never about budgeting tips for her. “Confessions of a Shopaholic didn’t change the way I look at money in a practical sense, but it reshaped how I understood the emotional and identity-driven side of consumption,” she shares.
While Prakash never related to Bloomwood’s shopping habits, stating,”The thought of maxing out my credit card stresses me out more than it excites me,” Bijukumar points to the contradiction at the heart of the character. “Rebecca appears independent on the surface, but that independence exists in stark juxtaposition to her reliance on credit, which leaves her emotionally and mentally trapped.” It was this tension, she adds, that made her question – Will what I believe truly make me feel secure, fulfilled or enough?
Radio jockey Shilpa Mariam Anil had her first encounter with Confessions of a Shopaholic as a film during her school years before reading Kinsella’s other works. “It was a time when I was trying to fit in,” she says, adding that Bloomwood became someone she returned to during moments of confusion or anxiety. “It’s Something I watch or read when I need to rediscover myself, because like her, I shop, when I’m anxious and sad. Her writing showed me that I can work hard for myself and there’s no need to be guilty just for owning something luxurious,” she shares.
Meanwhile, fashion designer Humera Azeez remembers being drawn by the very word ‘shopaholic.’ “After reading the book, I remember feeling it’s a serious issue. I started saving and investing, but sometimes you can’t help it, because spending on your favourite things makes you feel high - like Rebecca says, ‘the world is beautiful again’,” she laughs.
The book has undoubtedly touched many lives, word by word and later shot by shot on screens and remains many people’s go-to comfort movie. Many readers still go to Kinsella’s writing to feel a sense of belonging amidst the chaos of the world. As Anil puts it, “I’m happy she wrote all these books and gave the world something to remember her by. Even when someone watches the film or reads the book for the first time years from now, her stories will continue. Every ambitious girl or boy can find a little bit of themselves in Rebecca Bloomwood.”