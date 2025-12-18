Carting Memories: Confessions of a Shopaholic fans pay tribute to author Sophie Kinsella

Whereas Athira Bijukumar, a student, notes how the story’s impact was never about budgeting tips for her. “Confessions of a Shopaholic didn’t change the way I look at money in a practical sense, but it reshaped how I understood the emotional and identity-driven side of consumption,” she shares.

While Prakash never related to Bloomwood’s shopping habits, stating,”The thought of maxing out my credit card stresses me out more than it excites me,” Bijukumar points to the contradiction at the heart of the character. “Rebecca appears independent on the surface, but that independence exists in stark juxtaposition to her reliance on credit, which leaves her emotionally and mentally trapped.” It was this tension, she adds, that made her question – Will what I believe truly make me feel secure, fulfilled or enough?

Radio jockey Shilpa Mariam Anil had her first encounter with Confessions of a Shopaholic as a film during her school years before reading Kinsella’s other works. “It was a time when I was trying to fit in,” she says, adding that Bloomwood became someone she returned to during moments of confusion or anxiety. “It’s Something I watch or read when I need to rediscover myself, because like her, I shop, when I’m anxious and sad. Her writing showed me that I can work hard for myself and there’s no need to be guilty just for owning something luxurious,” she shares.