FIR registered against RWA for not reporting criminal activities in Bengaluru apartment

BENGALURU: The Kumbalgodu police have registered an FIR against the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of the Provident Sunworth City Apartment Association and its security agency, Tyco Security, for allegedly suppressing information about criminal incidents like illegal substance use, sexual harassment and thefts by apartment residents. The apartment is located in Doddabele, off Mysuru Road, in Kumbalagodu.

It is alleged that the association has framed its own bylaws and has been unlawfully imposing fines up to Rs 30,000 on accused persons instead of following due legal process.

The security agency allegedly colluded with the association by illegally detaining and questioning the accused persons, unlawfully collecting fines, imposing penalties, and then releasing them without informing the local police, according to a press statement from deputy commissioner of police (DCP), South West Division.

“The RWA and the security agency have suppressed information about criminal incidents, shielded the accused from the clutches of law, and directly and indirectly abetted violations of law.

The residents of the apartment, including citizens and students from other states, have been involved in minor offences within the apartment and its premises, as well as in serious offences such as sexual assault, theft, consumption of narcotic substances, and illegal possession of narcotic drugs.

They should have informed the police since these were criminal cases and have been collecting fines since the last six months. The FIR was registered on Tuesday.,” Anitha B Haddannavar, DCP, South West Division told the media.

The FIR has been registered under various section of BNS along with relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.