Karnataka government school teachers spend own money for eggs in midday meal

BENGALURU: Government school teachers in the state say that they have been forced to spend money from their pockets to provide eggs to children as part of midday meals without any assurance of reimbursement.

Speaking to TNIE, he said, “There are 560 children in our school and at least 400 of them choose to eat eggs and the rest of them banana. Sometimes, those who have preferred have banana too ask for eggs but we can’t stop them from doing so. The government has been providing us Rs 6 per egg, of which Rs 5 is given for an egg, 20 paise for transportation charges, 30 paise for midday meals workers who remove the shell and 50 paise for boiling. However, the prices of eggs have never been Rs 5. Currently, I have bought eggs for Rs 7.50.”

He added, “This year, I have spent Rs 60,000 extra from my salary and there is no guarantee that it will be reimbursed. Earlier, it was instructed to provide eggs three times in a week however, now we are instructed to give it every day. Similarly, we are given Rs 6 to purchase bananas and depending on the price in the market, we provide two bananas or one banana to the student. Currently, it is Rs 80 for one kg Yelakki banana.”