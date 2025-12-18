Koramangala-type waste processing plant may come up across Karnataka's South City constituencies

BENGALURU: Taking note of residents’ appreciation for the effective processing and management of wet and dry waste at the waste processing unit in Koramangala, South City Corporation Commissioner K N Ramesh said steps will be taken to establish similar waste processing units in all Assembly constituencies in corporation limits.

Ramesh inspected the waste processing unit, including the biomethanation plant, in Koramangala on Wednesday and obtained detailed information on solid waste processing methods.

He also examined records related to the disposal of dry waste stored at the dry waste collection centre, including old beds, footwear, damaged machinery, bottles and other dry waste materials.

At Hulimavu Lake, he inspected development works and instructed officials to ensure that sewage and wastewater flowing through stormwater drains do not mix with lake water. He directed officials to put up fencing to prevent encroachment in the lake area.