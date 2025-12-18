Renukaswamy murder case trial begins; actor Darshan, other accused attend via video conference

BENGALURU: Trial in the sensational Renukaswamy murder case began in the 57th City Civil and Sessions Court here on Wednesday. The prime accused, actor Darshan, his close aide Pavithra Gowda, and other accused attended the court proceedings through video conferencing.

On November 3, the court framed charges against Darshan and 16 other accused in the murder case.

Renukaswamy’s father Kashinathaiah and mother Ratnaprabha appeared before the court under tight security as witnesses in the case.

After hearing the arguments, the court adjourned the case to Thursday.

During the proceedings, Pavithra Gowda’s advocate questioned Ratnaprabha. He also raised several questions regarding police investigation.

Renukaswamy, 33, who worked in a medical store at Chitradurga, was allegedly abducted for sending obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda on social media. He was reportedly beaten to death in a shed and his body was found in a stormwater drain at Sumanahalli in RR Nagar here on June 9, 2024.

Police have filed a 3,991-page chargesheet against 17 accused, naming Pavithra Gowda as accused No 1 and Darshan as accused No 2 under Sections 302 (murder), 359 (kidnapping), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 204 (attempt to destroy evidence), and other Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).