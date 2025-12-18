Suburban rail project: Karnataka HC passes interim order against axing trees at Cantonment

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday passed an interim order against cutting or damaging trees on over eight acres of land at Cantonment, where the proposed suburban railway project is supposed to come up.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha passed the order after hearing a public interest litigation filed by former MLA AT Ramaswamy and three others.

The bench issued a notice to the state, Centre, Karnataka Biodiversity Board, the tree officer, and others.

Countering the apprehension expressed by the counsel for petitioners over the move to axe trees, the Additional Solicitor General of India (on behalf of the Centre), submitted that the state has rightly withdrawn the notification as it was issued without consulting the Centre. Also, the petition is premature as the application has been made to the tree officer seeking permission to cut trees for the suburban rail project on the land in question, he said.

The petition stated that the land in question is a decades-old ‘green space’. It belongs to the Railways. It is in the heart of Bengaluru and is part of the Cantonment Railway Station, but bifurcated by a road. It is rich in biodiversity and has 371 big trees.

When the matter stood thus, it is shocking to note that the tree officer issued a public notice in newspapers on April 25, inviting objections from the people with regard to an application filed by the Railways for removal of 368 trees.