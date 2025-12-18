Woman arrested after sending love letter written in blood to inspector in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A police inspector attached to the Ramamurthy Nagar police station has filed a complaint against a woman for allegedly harassing him, repeatedly pressuring him to fall in love with her, and threatening to die by suicide if he refused.

The woman reportedly sent a love letter purportedly written in blood, along with tablets and bouquets, to the police station. She has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

According to the FIR filed by Inspector Satish GI on Friday, the harassment began in October when he received a WhatsApp call on his official government number.

The caller, who introduced herself as Sanjana, a resident of Ramamurthy Nagar, told him that she was in love with him and demanded that he reciprocate her feelings. Thinking it was a prank call, the inspector blocked the number. But she continued calling him from multiple mobile numbers, forcing him to block nearly 10 numbers.

The woman later claimed to be a Congress worker and allegedly sent photographs of herself with senior political leaders, including the chief minister, home minister, deputy chief minister and women and child development minister. She allegedly used the images to pressure the inspector into accepting her love.

The inspector received calls from the offices of the home minister and DCM, enquiring why he had not acted on a complaint from a woman named Sanjana. The inspector clarified that no such person had filed any complaint and informed them that the woman was behaving irrationally, the FIR stated.