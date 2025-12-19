Bangalore University joins eight-institution consortium for Advanced Materials Research

BENGALURU: Bangalore University has been selected as a key partner in a national programme -- Partnerships for Accelerated Innovation and Research (PAIR) -- funded by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), the Government of India’s apex institution for advancing research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

As part of this programme, Bangalore University has joined a powerful scientific consortium coordinated by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Around eight institutions, including IISc, Bangalore University, IIEST Shibpur, NIT Nagaland, Pondicherry University, Shivaji University (Maharashtra), the University of Calcutta and a technical unit of ANRF are working for a collaborative project titled 'An Eight Institution Partnership for Advancing Materials Research and Development: From Fundamental Design to Emerging Applications in Structural, Functional and Biomaterials Spaces.'

Under this programme, ANRF has sanctioned a substantial grant of Rs 7 crore for Bangalore University to establish a PAIR node, which will be led by Prof Basavaraj Angadi, Department of Physics. The node will house laboratories, advanced characterisation tools, high-precision synthesis and fabrication equipment, and specialised research facilities to support next-generation materials science. The programme also focuses to help university translate fundamental discoveries into technologies, patents, prototypes and viable innovations