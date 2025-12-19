BWSSB fixes leak on Cauvery pipeline project in 18-hour operation

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has completed a critical emergency repair on the Cauvery Stage-V water supply project, working non-stop for 18 hours to restore services to the city. Following this, water supply to 109 places has been restored.

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar said technical teams, working on a war footing, have successfully attended to the leakage in the scour valve of the massive 3000-mm transmission main.

“The major leakage was identified at Chainage, 5.2 km from TK Halli (Gundapura). The repair work involved the complex task of replacing a damaged gasket along with broken nuts and bolts on the massive pipeline. To facilitate this critical repair, a shutdown was effected for 18 hours, commencing from 7.30 am on December 17, and concluding successfully at 2 am on December 18,” said Manohar.

In addition to the main transmission line repair, the engineering team utilised the shutdown period to simultaneously fix a leakage in the bypass arrangements of the 900-mm butterfly valve located inside the 5th stage pump house.

Manohar said, “The repairs have been completed successfully. As of now, three pumps are running as usual, and water pumping to Bengaluru has resumed. We appreciate the patience and cooperation of the public during this emergency maintenance work.”