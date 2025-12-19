Feeder roads to have 18m width in NPKL: BDA to NPKL allottees

BENGALURU: Nada Prabhu Kempegwoda Layout (NPKL) allottees who raised the issue of uneven width of the internal road in the layout have been told by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Commissioner P Manivannan that the minimum width of the road for all feeder roads will be 18 meters.

A group of allottees took part in the weekly review meeting to track the progress of the NPKL on Wednesday. “In the meeting, which went for nearly three hours, we brought to the attention of the commissioner that the width of the internal roads ranges from 12 to 15 meters in some places in the layout. BDA Commissioner recommended that the feeder road width be a minimum of 18 meters,” said Manjunath BS, site owner, NPKL, who took part in the meeting.

He said that they have been bringing the issue of internal roads to the BDA since 2022 and lauded Commissioner Manivannan for quickly addressing it.

Manjunath and other allottees raised issues of the MAR (major arterial road) feeder road connectivity, request for reserving playground area and pending land acquisition. He said many specific issues pertaining to the NPKL 4th Block were also brought to the attention of the commissioner, and that he responded positively.

“On pending land acquisition, the commissioner directed that action be taken immediately and directed BDA officials to first complete the road works in the layout. He said that all the matters would be placed before the BDA board for approval,” Manjunath said.