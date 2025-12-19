Four-year-old killed as concrete blocks fall into house from under-construction building in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A four-year-old girl died while two of her cousins and her mother sustained injuries when 12 concrete hollow blocks crashed into their asbestos roofed house from the fourth floor of an adjacent under-construction building. The incident happened at Chinnappanahalli in HAL police station limits between 3 pm and 3.30 pm on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Manushree alias Paru, daughter of Shrishail and Mamatha (30). The couple reside in Banashankari.

Mamatha had come to her sister Madhu’s house for delivery with her daughter. Her second child, who is a month old, escaped unhurt. The other two injured boys — six-year-old Shriyan and five-year-old Shekhar, sons of Anand — are relatives of Mamatha.

The injured children are being treated at a nearby private hospital. The parents of Manushree and the injured kids are labourers.

“A person, identified as Srinivasulu, is constructing the adjacent building, without ensuring any safety measures and precautions. Between 3 pm and 3.30 pm, 12 blocks fell on the house adjacent to the building. A few blocks also fell on the road. The entire asbestos roof had collapsed. All the injured were immediately rushed to the hospital by the neighbours where Manushree was declared dead on arrival. All are from Bhoragi village of Sindagi taluk in Vijayapura district,” said an officer.

The HAL police are in the process of registering the case against the building owner and others.