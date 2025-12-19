GBA chief directs redevelopment of Russell Market; set to get vibrant, modern touch

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao directed officials to immediately invite tenders for the redevelopment of Russell Market in Shivajinagar, falling under Bengaluru Central City Corporation.

Rao’s directions came following an inspection at various locations within the Shivajinagar Assembly constituency on Thursday. He said the detailed project report (DPR) for the redevelopment of Russell Market has already been completed and instructed officials to swiftly implement the project.

“Russell Market is a heritage structure and it should be redeveloped with a modern touch while preserving its legacy, and transforming it into a vibrant, sustainable and people-friendly market for Bengaluru,” he said, emphasising that traders should not face any inconvenience and instructed officials to make temporary arrangements before commencing the redevelopment works.

During the market development work, proper drainage systems must be ensured and suitable arrangements should be made to prevent water stagnation in parking areas. To keep the market clean at all times, a comprehensive waste segregation and composting system should be implemented, he added.